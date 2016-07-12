Rebellion Racing Unveil Full 2017 FIA WEC Drivers Squad Julien Canal And David Heinemeier Hansson Join The Swiss Team

REBELLION Racing is pleased to announce today its full 2017 driver line-up for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours.



During December 2016, four of the REBELLION Racing drivers were already confirmed: Nicolas Prost, Mathias Beche, Nelson Piquet Jr and Bruno Senna.



Alongside this quartet, REBELLION Racing have selected Julien Canal and David Heinemeier Hansson to join the team. With the high level of competition in LMP2 in the FIA World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours, the choice of the mandatory « Silver » categorised drivers is a strategic one.







Julien Canal has strong experience in the FIA WEC and at Le Mans 24 Hours with already having made seven starts and the famous endurance race. Julien won the GTE-AM World title in 2012 (Corvette), he won the FIA WEC LMP2 World championship in 2015, and was runner-up in 2014. At Le Mans 24 Hours, Julien has won three times in GT classes (GT1 and GTE) and secured a podium finish in LMP2 in 2015.



David Heinemeier Hansson has also been a regular of the FIA WEC for the last four years. David finished the 2013 FIA WEC in second place of the LMP2 drivers classification, he won the GTE-AM Championship with Aston Martin in 2014 and finished runner-up in 2016 in the GTE-AM class with Porsche. At Le Mans 24 Hours, David won the GTE-AM class in 2014 with Aston Martin. He secured a second place finish in LMP2 in 2013 and an additional podium in GTE-AM in 2016 with Porsche.



REBELLION Racing will ask the FIA WEC to run with race car numbers 13 and 31 for the 2017 season. Mathias Beche, Nelson Piquet Jr and David Heinemeier Hansson will compete together in car #13 and in car #31, Nicolas Prost, Bruno Senna and Julien Canal will share driving duties.



Julien Canal: "REBELLION Racing is a leading team and as soon as they announced their LMP2 program I contacted them. In addition, I know many drivers in the team who are also my friends and I had for several years positive feedback on the value of the team. After winning the FIA WEC LMP2 in 2015, my desire to return to this championship was very high and I wanted to come back with a strong team, a team with the will to win and positive vibe. I cannot wait to drive the new Oreca "07" LMP2 car. I know Bruno Senna, we get on very well, and with Nico our friendly relationship goes back for many years, I'm looking forward to sharing this car with them both. A great 2017 season awaits us !"



David Heinemeier Hansson: "I'm thrilled to be part of REBELLION Racing's new focus on LMP2. Since I started racing at a top level, REBELLION Racing has stood at the pinnacle of the privateer tradition with pace, style, and a determination to see things through. I couldn't wish for a better team to begin my fifth full season in the FIA WEC and my sixth crack at the 24 hours of Le Mans. The competition is tougher than ever in LMP2, the cars are more exciting than ever, and together we will be ready as a team."



Bart Hayden, REBELLION Racing Team Manager: "We are looking forward to a great season of racing in 2017 in the FIA World Endurance Championship and in June we hope to have another strong showing at Le Mans. We are fortunate to benefit from a talented and experienced pool of drivers again this year. I’m convinced that they will all do a great job and work well together."







