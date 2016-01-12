Marc Marquez Visits Repsol Headquarters

Posted by: newsla on Jan 10, 2017 - 06:42 PM Marc Marquez Visits Repsol Headquarters Marc Marquez visited Repsol's headquarters in Madrid, to meet with the President and CEO of the energy company, Antonio Brufau and Josu Jon Imaz, respectively. Accompanied by Emilio Alzamora, the 2016 MotoGP World Champion spoke about a successful season with the pair, as well as chatting with Repsol's Director General of Communication and Presidency, Begoña Elices.



Brufau and Imaz congratulated the rider for his successful year, and also for his continual good nature and values during his collaboration with Repsol. The Repsol President and Executive Delegate posed celebrating Marquez' fifth World Championship, and encouraged the rider to continue adding to Repsol Honda's 12 titles in 2017.



After a well deserved Christmas holiday, Marc Marquez has resumed his training - both in the gym and outside with cycling and motocross work. His return to riding will take place at the official MotoGP test at the Malaysian circuit of Sepang from January 30th.



Since 1995, Repsol and Honda have been the most successful team in the history of motorcycle racing and one of the most successful alliances at elite level sport, with a collaboration built on technological development that has led to a perfect combination of rider, bike, fuel and lubricant. Champions such as Mick Doohan, Alex Criville, Valentino Rossi, Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez have made this pairing the most recognisable in the MotoGP World Championship.



More than half of the world titles in the premier class since 1995 have been won by the Repsol Honda team, who hold 151 victories and 392 podiums in 500cc and MotoGP, and have been proclaimed Team World Champions 7 times since the award was created in 2002.



In addition, Repsol have worked alongside Marquez the rider since 2005, when he started his sporting career in the Catalan Championship in 125cc -three years before his debut in the World Championship. He has three MotoGP titles, one in Moto2 and another in 125cc -all with Repsol.



