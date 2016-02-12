|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)
· NASCAR unveils new brand identity and premier series mark, name (Dec 19, 2016)
· The long wait is over for a confident Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Dec 11, 2016)
· Dale Earnhardt Jr. medically cleared to return to competition at Daytona (Dec 8, 2016)
· Daniel Suarez receives hero's welcome in Mexico City (Dec 5, 2016)
· BREAKING NEWS: A dream fulfilled, Nico Rosberg ends his racing career (Dec 2, 2016)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roush Fenway Racing and Performance Plus Announce Renewal of Partnership
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!
Roush Fenway Racing today announced a team-wide partnership with Kleen Performance Products™ and Performance Plus, its premium motor oil brand. Performance Plus will serve as the official oil partner of NASCAR’s winningest team, as well as the primary sponsor for multiple races with driver Trevor Bayne and the No. 6 Sprint Cup Ford Fusion.
|
|
“We are extremely pleased to continue our relationship with the Performance Plus brand and have them on board as our official oil partner,” said team owner Jack Roush. “The partnership reflects Roush Fenway’s commitment to using the highest-quality products in our race cars. Performance Plus not only protects engines, but it provides us a competitive edge on the race track.”
“This partnership allows us to continue our affiliation and to showcase the performance of our oil under the demanding conditions of NASCAR racing,” said Mark Bouldin, president of Kleen Performance Products. “Running our oil in military vehicles around the globe and in race cars across North America provides today’s drivers with the confidence to use our oil in their everyday vehicles.”
Performance Plus automotive and industrial lubricants are the result of more than 30 years of research, technology and investment. Performance Plus lubricants meet or exceed the performance standards and requirements set by the American Petroleum Institute and multiple OEMs.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|