Roush Fenway Racing today announced a team-wide partnership with Kleen Performance Products™ and Performance Plus, its premium motor oil brand. Performance Plus will serve as the official oil partner of NASCAR’s winningest team, as well as the primary sponsor for multiple races with driver Trevor Bayne and the No. 6 Sprint Cup Ford Fusion.



“We are extremely pleased to continue our relationship with the Performance Plus brand and have them on board as our official oil partner,” said team owner Jack Roush. “The partnership reflects Roush Fenway’s commitment to using the highest-quality products in our race cars. Performance Plus not only protects engines, but it provides us a competitive edge on the race track.”



“This partnership allows us to continue our affiliation and to showcase the performance of our oil under the demanding conditions of NASCAR racing,” said Mark Bouldin, president of Kleen Performance Products. “Running our oil in military vehicles around the globe and in race cars across North America provides today’s drivers with the confidence to use our oil in their everyday vehicles.”



Performance Plus automotive and industrial lubricants are the result of more than 30 years of research, technology and investment. Performance Plus lubricants meet or exceed the performance standards and requirements set by the American Petroleum Institute and multiple OEMs.



