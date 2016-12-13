Watkins Glen International Event Tickets, Camping On Sale Now

With preparations for the 2017 race season well under way, tickets and camping for events at Watkins Glen International went on sale Tuesday morning.



Building on a year which featured thrilling visits from every major North American-based racing series, the upcoming season will again feature action from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Verizon IndyCar Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series, NASCAR K&N Pro East Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, SCCA Majors Super Tour, in addition to the Finger Lakes Wine Festival presented by Yancey’s Fancy New York’s Artisan Cheese.



“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the best fans in racing to the 2017 season at Watkins Glen International,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “We have the most diverse schedule in the sport, the fastest circuit, the coolest events – if you want to experience our sport at its finest this year, it’s going to happen at The Glen.”



The 2017 season will officially begin with the facility’s annual Opening Weekend event, April 8-9, where fans can take their own personal vehicle on the renowned road course behind an official WGI vehicle for $25 per car, per three laps. Proceeds will benefit Watkins glen International’s R.A.C.E. Foundation.



For event dates, information, and how to secure your tickets and experiences for these great events:

1. Online: www.theglen.com

2. Call: 866-461-RACE (7223)

3. Visit: The Watkins Glen International Ticket Office is located on the 3rd floor of 2 North Franklin in Watkins Glen, New York while The Shop remains closed until April 1st.



Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. Download The Glen’s free mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.







