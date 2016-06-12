2017 NHRA: Robert Hight to Attend St. Louis Auto Show

Posted by: newsla on Jan 11, 2017 - 06:09 AM 2017 NHRA: Robert Hight to Attend St. Louis Auto Show Auto Club of Southern California Funny Car driver Robert Hight will make a special appearance at the St. Louis Auto Show later this month. Hight will appear at the AAA Missouri booth on Saturday, Jan. 21, meeting fans at the St. Louis area's largest automobile event.



“It’s always exciting going to the St. Louis Auto Show and representing AAA in Missouri,” Hight said. “What’s a lot of fun is you get a lot of the fans from Gateway who come out and want to talk NHRA drag racing in the off-season. It’s neat for the fans, too, to be able to see all the new cars. It’s a fun event.



“I went to the Auto Show when they had stopped the St. Louis race for a year or two, and boy those fans would come and talk to us and tell us they wished the race was back.”



The St. Louis Auto Show, held Jan. 19-22 at the America's Center and Edward Jones Dome, features more than 500 new cars and trucks from more than 25 manufacturers.



The AAA Missouri booth will be stationed next to the display from Gateway Motorsports Park, which hosts the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 this year.



“It’s cool because I work with Gateway Motorsports Park as well,” Hight said. “We’re in a booth right next to them. (Track owner) Curtis (Francois) and (Executive Vice President and General Manager) Chris Blair have done a great job turning that facility around. They’re out there promoting drag racing and NASCAR and the new IndyCar race that’s coming there.



“It’s a fun time, and I always enjoy hanging out with those guys. It’s cool to go get to see the fans and talk a little NHRA in the off-season.”







