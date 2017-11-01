Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport agrees Supplier relationship with Axalta

Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 11, 2017 - 05:36 PM



Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and Axalta Coating Systems today confirm a multi-year Team Supplier agreement which extends the relationship already in place between the team and one of Axalta's premium refinish coating brands, Spies Hecker.



Axalta develop and provide paint and other coatings for a wide range of vehicle and industrial applications, with customers including all of the leading manufacturers of cars and commercial vehicles, body shops engaged in refinishing and fleet branding, and a wide range of industrial products.





Priding themselves on producing innovative and high performance coatings, Axalta are an engineering and R&D driven company who are passionate about motor racing, perfectly reflecting the values of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. Partnering with the team will enable Axalta to engage with their customers on a global level, both at the Grand Prix circuits through hospitality, and through the visual spectacle of their products on the team's race cars.



Additionally, thanks to the technology in Axalta's Spies Hecker products used by the team, the paint not only weighs less than competing brands, contributing to the overall performance of the car, but looks beautiful, enabling the team's brand to be visually conveyed through the livery of its race cars.



Toto Wolff "We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Axalta and building on the developments that we have made with their Spies Hecker products over the past few years. Our Silver Arrow cars are the highlight of the team's brand during the race weekends and the finish achieved by our Paint Shop with the help of these superb products is outstanding. That the paint is lightweight and can contribute to saving weight on the car is a real bonus for us. We look forward to working with Axalta and helping them maximise the global reach of Formula One to share their racing passion."



Charlie Shaver, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Axalta Coating Systems "We are very excited to expand our relationship with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and give millions of racing enthusiasts and our customers around the world the opportunity to see Axalta on the Formula One track. Our global partnership with the team reflects a shared commitment to performance, technology, innovation, and quality. These are attributes that combine to deliver great results on the Formula One circuit and in the formulation of our automotive coatings."



