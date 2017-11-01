Red Bull Racing and Citrix, Virtually unstoppable

In a sport where reaction time is crucial, a Formula One team’s ability to instantly respond to changing conditions - on track, on the pit wall and across a rapidly evolving development car battle, can spell the difference between victory and defeat.



Red Bull Racing is therefore delighted to announce that in the pursuit of that competitive advantage it is to expand its relationship with leading-edge software specialist Citrix, who will become an Innovation Partner of the team.





Red Bull Racing’s relationship with Citrix extends all the way back to 2007 and over the past decade the company’s expertise in virtualization and networking technology has helped the team to maintain its place at the forefront of F1 competition. That supplier relationship will now extend to become a deeper technical collaboration aimed at developing innovative integrations that further enhance the team’s capabilities.



Commenting on the stronger technical ties between the team and Citrix, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner said: "The relationship with Citrix provides the Team with greater agility, enabling our engineers to work more effectively wherever they are in the world. Being able to innovate and react quickly to change is a crucial element of Formula One racing, and we see this extended relationship with Citrix as an opportunity to further support our engineers in developing greater car performance."



Announcing the partnership at Citrix Summit, the company’s annual sales and partner conference in Anaheim California, Red Bull Racing’s Chief Information Officer, Matt Cadieux, said: "I am very pleased to be extending our relationship with Citrix today. Citrix and Red Bull Racing are two brands that both believe in transformation through innovation. Our achievements as partners has been proven over the years with successful technology implementations, and I look forward to sharing our story with a worldwide audience."



Kirill Tatarinov, President and Chief Executive Officer, Citrix added: "Citrix and Red Bull Racing are two global brands that share a belief in high-quality performance and innovation. Being able to get that innovative and tech advantage is the difference between being on the podium or looking up at the other teams. We have provided leading technology to Red Bull Racing for ten years, and now we are taking this relationship to the next level."







