LTi Printing 200 Official Name Of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series At MIS



Michigan International Speedway continues to partner with Michigan companies. The track announced the official name for the truck race on Aug. 12 will be called the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200.



Fans can purchase their tickets to the LTi Printing 200 until Jan. 31 for just $15 at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 800-354-1010. All kids 12 and under are free for the race.



Last year, LTi was proud to sponsor Jordan Anderson during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The company saw immediate rewards by being involved in the sport and the platform that the track offered by being able to market to multiple businesses and industries in one location.



“We are fortunate to partner with another Michigan business to continue to drive the economic impact of the region,” track president Rick Brenner said. “We strive to create business-to-business opportunities for all our partners and it is great to work with a company who shares that vision. The August NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200 race is an exciting opportunity for fans to enjoy the nonstop action and the excitement all week long at MIS.”



When the Sturgis, Michigan family-owned business wanted to increase its involvement in NASCAR, it knew MIS was the perfect fit. LTi Printing quickly jumped at the opportunity to sponsor the truck race at the track located only an hour from its facility.



“We are very excited to sponsor the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway in August,” LTi Printing President Mike Frost said. “Last year, we were able to sponsor Jordan Anderson and through that partnership we immediately saw the benefits of working with the speedway and NASCAR. Because it was such an incredible and rewarding experience, our goal quickly became to increase our involvement with MIS and NASCAR.”



As title sponsor, LTi Printing will utilize business-to-business opportunities created by its involvement in the sport to market its brand to other companies. Taking advantage of television, radio, print and social mediums LTi plans to create new relationships and business partnerships.



Tickets for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 and the Pure Michigan 400 go on sale in February. Children 12 and under are free in all sections on Friday and Saturday and on Sundays are half price, ensuring families a chance to see three days of NASCAR action at affordable prices.



Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, MIS is the Great Escape, a venerable NASCAR national park where fans can get away and enjoy the very best in racing and camaraderie. It’s the love of racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike.



LTi Printing was founded in Sturgis, Michigan in 1983 and the owners of LTi take great pride in being able to contribute back to their local Sturgis community. Hailing from Sturgis and becoming active community members through their local business endeavors, they continue to work and reside in the Sturgis community to this day. Being family owned and community orientated gives LTi the flexibility to react quickly to the ever changing print buyer’s objectives.



Located at 518 N. Centerville Road in Sturgis, LTi provides employment to over 100 local and surrounding community residents. Over the years the company has evolved from a regional provider of printed products, solutions, and services to a renowned international provider. From global giants to small local companies, LTi supplies products nationwide as well as to Mexico, Canada and England.



Competitive pricing, quality and service separate LTi from the competition. With our ISO 9001:2008 certification and a customer service department that averages 18 years of experience, customers can be assured they are partnering with an organization dedicated to quality and professionalism in every aspect of their business.



