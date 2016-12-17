HRC Announce New Partnership With SC-Project

Posted by: newsla on Jan 12, 2017 - 06:06 AM HRC Announce New Partnership With SC-Project Honda Racing Corporation are pleased to announce a new partnership with SC-Project as official technical sponsor of exhaust systems for the Repsol Honda Team.



The SC-Project logo will feature on the RC213V bikes of reigning World Champion Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.



SC-Project, an Italian Company based in Southwest Milan, is a leader in the manufacture of motorcycle exhaust systems, with a global distribution network. The brand is strongly established in the racing world, having enjoyed many years of technical cooperation and racing success at the highest level, including the MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and SBK World Championships. SC-Project was technical partner to Johann Zarco’s Moto2 team as it earned the 2015 and ’16 World Championships.



Tetsuhiro Kuwata

HRC Director – General Manager Race Operations Management Division



“We are happy to welcome SC-Project as official sponsor of exhaust systems for our Repsol Honda Team. SC-Project has strong experience at the top level of worldwide motorcycle racing championships, and we are sure this alliance will prove very successful in terms of mutual cooperation and racing achievements”.



Marco De Rossi & Stefano Lavazza

SC-Project Owners



“For us it’s an honor and a joy to be technical sponsor of exhaust system of the most important team in MotoGP, the Repsol Honda Team. Currently SC-Project is one of the leader in exhaust system for motorbike, with a very high technology developed directly in the worldwide competition like MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and SBK and we are sure that the collaboration with HRC will improve more and more our brand and our exhaust technology. After the 2015 and 2016 World Champion title being exhaust supplier of Zarco in Moto2, we are proud to be partner of Repsol Honda Team to battle for the World Championship with Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa”.



