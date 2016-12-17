F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Posted by: newsla on Jan 12, 2017 - 06:07 AM
2017 AVA Award Winner!
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! The prestigious AVA Digital Awards recognized Roush Yates Engines for their outstanding accomplishments in the area of video and web-based production.

 
Roush Yates Engines was presented with a pair of awards highlighting their excellence in marketing and creativity. The team was awarded Platinum in the category of Web-Based Production related to the newly created Roush Yates Engines website, which is focused on building brand, product and partner awareness.

In addition, the organization was awarded a Gold award for outstanding achievement in the category of Video Production, Creativity & Editing for the production of the Building for Le Mans | Roush Yates Engines video. The video celebrated Ford Motor Company’s 50th Anniversary return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The video inspired the Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines team on their way to building the 2016 Le Mans winning twin-turbo Ford EcoBoost V6 race engine.

“We are so honored to have been selected as a recipient of these two prestigious awards,” said Todd English, Vice President Marketing & New Business Development. “Our marketing team works very hard to develop and create unique and inspiring ways to tell the Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines’ story. This achievement is not only ours, but also shared with our world-class partners that help us win on the track.”

AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). This international organization rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession and is set as the benchmark in the industry. AVA Digital Awards is a world-wide competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication.

