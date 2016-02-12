F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)
· Stock car racing pioneer Raymond Parks set the standard during NASCAR's early era (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ?
Posted by: Admin on Jan 12, 2017 - 06:09 AM
Rumor
2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ?


McLaren-Honda will launch its 2017 car on February 19, according to the Spanish sports daily AS.

So far, four teams have announced launch dates for the new season: Renault will unveil its single seater on 21 February, Force India on the 22nd, and then Mercedes and Ferrari over the following two days.

 

But AS claims that McLaren will actually beat all of them to it with an online launch on February 19.

"It has not been confirmed by the team," the correspondent acknowledged.

When contacted by GMM, a McLaren spokesman said of the Spanish report: "No, that is not correct."

Asked if February 21 is actually the right date for McLaren's launch, the spokesman said: "Both (are) wrong!"



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Rumor:

 
Related links
· PaddockTalk RumorBin
· PaddockTalk Top News!
· More about Rumor

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy