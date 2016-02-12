



It reports that at the three-year mark of seven time world champion Schumacher's disappearance from public life following a skiing crash, two more sponsors have now pulled out.

They are luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet, and German door manufacturer Hormann.

Maquina do Esporte claims that a line of Audemars Piguet watches in honour of Schumacher, 48, have even been withdrawn from the collection.

The two brands join Jet Set, Navyboot, Rosbacher and Erlinyou on the growing list of former Schumacher sponsors, while the report claims "others have negotiated a reduction" in the amount paid to the former Mercedes and Ferrari driver.

It means Schumacher's most loyal and main backer remains Deutsche Vermongensberatung, who is also strongly supporting his son Mick's climb to F1.