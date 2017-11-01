F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: McLaren still interested in F1 stake
Posted by: Admin on Jan 12, 2017 - 06:10 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: McLaren still interested in F1 stake


Zak Brown has played down reports F1 teams might be reluctant to accept Liberty Media's offer of shares in the sport.

It emerged in recent days that although the F1's owner is offering up to 22 per cent of the commercial rights to the teams, it would not involve voting rights.

 

But McLaren's new executive Zak Brown said the British team remains interested in buying into F1.

"We think it's great that Liberty has offered the teams to invest," he told Sports Business Daily Global.

"We are reviewing that now and it will ultimately be a decision for our shareholders."

As for the fact the shares would not involve actual voting rights on important matters, Brown played that down.

"It's an economic investment decision," he said. "I think there are a lot of different ways that the governance of the sport can be run in the future, and I think investing and having a board seat is one way, but it's not the only way."



