F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)
· Stock car racing pioneer Raymond Parks set the standard during NASCAR's early era (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Team boss slams Renault refugee Magnussen
Posted by: Admin on Jan 12, 2017 - 06:10 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Team boss slams Renault refugee Magnussen


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has lashed out at departing team driver Kevin Magnussen.

Earlier, after Dane Magnussen claimed the French team had suffered leadership problems in 2016, Renault announced that team boss Frederic Vasseur is leaving.

 

Frenchman Abiteboul remains managing director, and in the latest pages of the French magazine Auto Hebdo, he slammed the Haas-departed Magnussen.

"We expected to maintain continuity in the team and it would have been logical to keep Kevin," he said.

"But it turned out that while one driver (Jolyon Palmer) progressed during the season, the other stood still.

"Personally, I was disappointed in Magnussen, for his performances and his behaviour," Abiteboul said.

"Kevin is a talented driver, but he lacks discipline. Also, he tries all too often to make excuses."

At the same time, Abiteboul praised Magnussen's 2016 teammate Palmer, who is staying with Renault this year. Magnussen's replacement is Nico Hulkenberg.

"Often on a Friday, Palmer was the inferior, but he steadily developed through the weekend, while Magnussen looked good in practice but lost momentum," said Abiteboul.

"Jolyon works at his own pace, as he did in GP2 where he took several seasons to win the title in a fight with Stoffel Vandoorne," he continued.

"But he is on the right track. We can assume that in 2017 Palmer will be stronger."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy