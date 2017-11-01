F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)
· Stock car racing pioneer Raymond Parks set the standard during NASCAR's early era (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
· 2017 F1: FIA bans Mercedes concept after Ferrari letter ? (Jan 4, 2017)
· 2016 F1: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017 ? (Jan 3, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: 'Mentor' Alonso helped me thrive in F1
Posted by: Admin on Jan 12, 2017 - 06:11 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: 'Mentor' Alonso helped me thrive in F1


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Carlos Sainz has singled out fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso as one of the most influential figures in his rise to formula one.

Although former Toro Rosso teammate Max Verstappen was promoted ahead of him in 2017, Sainz is also highly rated and was earlier linked with Nico Rosberg's Mercedes seat for 2017.

 

Red Bull, however, refused to let him go, while Sainz told the Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 that he feels 2016 was a very good year in his career.

"It was a very good year," he said. "Everything went very well and I took a very important step forward in my sporting career in 2016."

And Sainz, 22, said he credits a lot of his rise to prominence in F1 to his friend and countryman Alonso.

"Fernando mentored me since I was 15," he said. "It helped me a lot. Perhaps without him, I would not be here today. I owe him a great deal."

The young Spaniard was also asked about the spectacular crash suffered by his famous namesake and father in the Dakar rally recently, saying it was a "relief" when he phoned to say he was unhurt.

And Sainz jr also revealed that he is training particularly hard for the 2017 season, because the tyres will be grippier and the cars significantly faster and more physical to drive.

"It meant that on New Year's Eve, I couldn't party as hard as I did in other years, but you have to make these sacrifices every once in a while," he smiled.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy