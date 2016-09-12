F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Pirtek Joins Brad Keselowski Racing And Team Penske For 2017 NASCAR Season
Jan 12, 2017
Brad Keselowski Racing announced today that PIRTEK, the industry leader in fluid transfer solution sales and service in the United States, will serve as a full time associate partner for driver Austin Cindric during the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. PIRTEK will also join Team Penske as an associate partner in 2017 for select races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. The partnership will include driver appearances, business-to-business opportunities and licensing rights for both Brad Keselowski Racing and Team Penske.

"Expanding our NASCAR involvement and growing our partnership with Brad Keselowski Racing and Team Penske was a natural evolution," said Glenn Duncan, CEO, PIRTEK USA. "Everyone at PIRTEK was excited about our first foray into NASCAR and we're looking forward to continuing our relationship with Austin. Our partnership with Brad Keselowski Racing and Team Penske is certainly the right avenue for us."

 
PIRTEK Service and Supply Centers stock, customize and install hydraulic and industrial hoses and fittings of all kinds. The PIRTEK range of products and services is designed to meet the diverse requirements of customers of all sizes from a broad cross section of industries. More importantly, within each of these industries there are literally hundreds of opportunities and applications for which the PIRTEK range of products and services are in demand.

"We're pleased that PIRTEK is expanding their NASCAR involvement with Brad Keselowski Racing," said team owner Brad Keselowski said. "I'm confident that Austin and our team will deliver a quality performance as they compete full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017."

Cindric, 18, made four starts for the team in 2016 with PIRTEK as a partner, highlighted by a second-place qualifying effort at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada). Cindric also won from the pole in K&N Pro Series East starts in 2016 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Virginia (Danville, Va.) International Raceway and he was victorious in his ARCA Racing Series debut in 2016, winning with PIRTEK as a partner at Kentucky Speedway.

"I'm honored to continue to represent PIRTEK because I've seen firsthand that it's an iconic brand in motorsports across the globe," said Cindric. "It's awesome to see their NASCAR program growing and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

