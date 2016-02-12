F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)
· Stock car racing pioneer Raymond Parks set the standard during NASCAR's early era (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)
· Richard Childress Racing Announces 2017 Team Lineup (Dec 21, 2016)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
More Rumors!
Montecalvo Completes Successful Test At The Roar With Alex Job Racing
Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 12, 2017 - 06:51 PM
Sports Cars
Montecalvo Completes Successful Test At The Roar With Alex Job Racing


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Frankie Montecalvo completed his first test with his new team Alex Job Racing and their brand new Audi R8 at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway. Montecalvo joins the renowned racing team for the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup races with co-drivers Pierre Kaffer, Bill Sweedler and Verizon IndyCar driver Townsend Bell.

"Alex Job Racing is such a top notch team. All of the guys are extremely professional. The team literally just got the car. We did not have the opportunity to run one lap in the Audi before it got to Daytona, but we were able to run very competitive times at the Roar. A huge thanks goes to Audi for building a car that can roll off the truck and be ready to run, and run aggressively," explained Montecalvo.

 
"All of my teammates have been incredibly helpful. They’ve been in this platform [GTD] before coming from some of the Lamborghini programs. Pierre has a ton of laps in the Audi, so it’s been very beneficial to understand the car more with the help of my co-drivers."

Montecalvo has raced a Mercedes SLS AMG GT3 for the past two years in the Pirelli World Challenge Series, winning first place in the GTA class championship in 2015 and third place in class in 2016. The Alex Job Racing Audi R8 is much smaller and lighter, requiring a completely different driving style than the Mercedes.

"Coming from the Mercedes, it’s definitely taken me a little while to understand exactly how to drive the car, but I think I’m getting accustomed to it, and I am getting quicker each session. I’ll be busy over the next two weeks karting and driving on the simulator in preparation for the Rolex 24, but I can’t wait to get back to the track and see what we can do when race day rolls around."

Frankie returns to the track in two weeks for the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway. On track action begins on January 26 with the race starting at 2:30 PM EST on Saturday, January 28. Be sure to tune in to Fox at 2:00 PM EST for prerace coverage and the start of the 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Don’t forget to follow Frankie on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all of the racing updates and broadcast times throughout the weekend!

PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Sports Cars:

 
Related links
· Sports Car Edition
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· More about Sports Cars

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy