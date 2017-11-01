F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)
· Stock car racing pioneer Raymond Parks set the standard during NASCAR's early era (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Brundle had heart attack at Monaco GP
Posted by: Admin on Jan 13, 2017 - 06:11 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Brundle had heart attack at Monaco GP


Former F1 driver Martin Brundle has revealed he suffered a heart attack in the moments after the chequered flag in Monaco this year.

On Thursday at an auto show in England, the 57-year-old explained that as he jogged from his commentary duties for British television to the podium to interview the top three drivers, he suffered a heart attack.

 

"I had a small heart attack running to do the podium in Monaco," Brundle confirmed.

He managed to interview the drivers, including winner Lewis Hamilton, but missed the subsequent race in Canada to have a stent inserted in his heart.

But just a few days later, Brundle made the grid for a support race at Le Mans.

"I had bruises coming out of my chest but I thought 'I love Le Mans, I'm not going to miss this'," said the former McLaren and Benetton driver.

"I'll do it again this year if I get half the chance," Brundle added.



