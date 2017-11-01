|
"I had a small heart attack running to do the podium in Monaco," Brundle confirmed.
He managed to interview the drivers, including winner Lewis Hamilton, but missed the subsequent race in Canada to have a stent inserted in his heart.
But just a few days later, Brundle made the grid for a support race at Le Mans.
"I had bruises coming out of my chest but I thought 'I love Le Mans, I'm not going to miss this'," said the former McLaren and Benetton driver.
"I'll do it again this year if I get half the chance," Brundle added.
