|
The administrator, FRP Advisory, said there is only a "very limited window of opportunity" for a new rescue solution to be found.
Now, the Finnish broadcaster MTV claims that window will close in exactly one week, on Friday, 20 October.
"The 2017 car is said to be ready for production at the Banbury factory," the report added.
"But a source close to the team told us that a new investor must be found by 20 January. Otherwise, the fate of the Manor team will be sealed," MTV said.
PaddockTalk Perspective