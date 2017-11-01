F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: One week rescue deadline set for Manor
Posted by: Admin on Jan 13, 2017 - 06:11 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: One week rescue deadline set for Manor


Manor has just a single week to avoid collapse, according to sources close to the embattled F1 backmarker.

One week ago, the British outfit was placed into administration, after talks with a potential investor fell through.

 

The administrator, FRP Advisory, said there is only a "very limited window of opportunity" for a new rescue solution to be found.

Now, the Finnish broadcaster MTV claims that window will close in exactly one week, on Friday, 20 October.

"The 2017 car is said to be ready for production at the Banbury factory," the report added.

"But a source close to the team told us that a new investor must be found by 20 January. Otherwise, the fate of the Manor team will be sealed," MTV said.



Also in Formula 1 News:

 
