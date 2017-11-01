|
And track director Christopher Tate was quoted by the Spanish daily Marca: "We are not interested in developing the circuit for high-speed cars. That would completely change Donington Park."
However, it has subsequently emerged that Jonathan Palmer, a former F1 driver and father of Renault racer Jolyon, has signed to take over Donington.
Palmer's company Motorsport Vision owns several other British circuits, and in a statement he vowed to plough in "investment" for a "great new era" at Donington, including "some exciting new events".
"Would he (Palmer) be up for seeing his son race in an F1 car at Donington?" a report in the local Derby Telegraph newspaper wondered.
