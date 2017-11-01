F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)
· Stock car racing pioneer Raymond Parks set the standard during NASCAR's early era (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Donington-F1 rumours return after Palmer takeover
Posted by: Admin on Jan 13, 2017 - 06:12 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Donington-F1 rumours return after Palmer takeover


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Donington might once again be in the running as a potential alternative venue for the British grand prix.

With Silverstone chiefs considering exiting the iconic track's contract with Bernie Ecclestone, we reported last week that Donington said it has "no intention of bidding for the British grand prix".

 

And track director Christopher Tate was quoted by the Spanish daily Marca: "We are not interested in developing the circuit for high-speed cars. That would completely change Donington Park."

However, it has subsequently emerged that Jonathan Palmer, a former F1 driver and father of Renault racer Jolyon, has signed to take over Donington.

Palmer's company Motorsport Vision owns several other British circuits, and in a statement he vowed to plough in "investment" for a "great new era" at Donington, including "some exciting new events".

"Would he (Palmer) be up for seeing his son race in an F1 car at Donington?" a report in the local Derby Telegraph newspaper wondered.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy