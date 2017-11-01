F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)
· Stock car racing pioneer Raymond Parks set the standard during NASCAR's early era (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador ? (Jan 6, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Vasseur quit over Renault 'differences'
Posted by: Admin on Jan 13, 2017 - 06:12 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Vasseur quit over Renault 'differences'


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Frederic Vasseur says he quit as Renault boss because of "serious differences" with his management colleagues.

The big rumour is that Vasseur, the team principal, and continuing managing director Cyril Abiteboul, clashed badly during Renault's first season after returning as a full works effort in 2016.

 

Vasseur has now told L'Equipe sports daily: "In the assessment of the first year, it appeared that there were serious differences in the management, and suddenly it was impossible to manage the team as I would have liked.

"But above all, it was detrimental to the overall team to have several leaders," he added.

Many see Vasseur's exit as a big blow for Renault, so asked if the end of the relationship after just one year is a failure, the Frenchman was not sure.

"For Renault, I don't know. In my case, I cannot say that. It still remains positive.

"I think we've done a good job rebuilding the chassis factory at Enstone. While all this work has not paid off yet, we feel that the team has progressed in terms of track operations.

"It's the same on the engine side," Vasseur continued. "In Viry, they have also been able to advance the engine, which is encouraging.

"Failure, no. But frustration, yes."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy