INDYCAR drivers headed to North American International Auto Show

Posted by: ASkyler on Jan 13, 2017 - 06:51 PM INDYCAR drivers headed to North American International Auto Show



Several Verizon IndyCar Series drivers will make appearances at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the first major auto show of the year in North America. The drivers will be on hand to help promote the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit presented by Quicken Loans, the only doubleheader race weekend on the 2017 schedule, taking place June 2-4 on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.





Helio Castroneves, a three-time Belle Isle winner including the first of what has become 29 career wins in 2000, will be a guest of honor at tonight's NAIAS Charity Preview before the auto show opens to the public on Saturday. Entering his 20th season of Indy car competition, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner will participate in media interviews, meet with special guests and executives and take over the social media channels for Autoweek to showcase the various sights and sounds from the show.



Past Belle Isle winners Simon Pagenaud (2013 Race 2) and Carlos Munoz (2015 Race 1) will be featured during NAIAS Family Day on Jan. 20. Pagenaud, the 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series champion from Team Penske, and Munoz, who joins AJ Foyt Racing in 2017 after four seasons with Andretti Autosport, will participate in a panel discussion open free to the public at the Cobo Center Atrium beginning at noon ET. Among those joining them on the panel will be Mark Miles, the CEO of Hulman & Co., the parent of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Bud Denker, event chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix. Pagenaud and Munoz will also be available for autographs at 12:30 p.m.



PaddockTalk Perspective



