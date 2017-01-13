F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Manor deadline extended by another week
Posted by: Admin on Jan 14, 2017 - 09:50 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Manor deadline extended by another week


Better news is now emerging from Banbury, the UK headquarters of the embattled F1 backmarker Manor.

It was believed the team's doors could close within a week, but reports now suggest administrators FRP have found a way to pay staff until the end of January.

 

"It means it has a week more than expected to find a buyer before having to consider whether to lay off staff," a BBC media report said.

FRP Advisory did not comment.

But a separate report by the Reuters news agency said talks with "interested parties" are already underway.



