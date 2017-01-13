F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)
· Stock car racing pioneer Raymond Parks set the standard during NASCAR's early era (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Sunday Notebook: DragonSpeed Speeds To Top Of Roar Prototype Chart (Jan 9, 2017)
· 2017 Roar Before The Rolex 24 Saturday Notebook: Jani Thriving On The High Banks Of Daytona International Speedway (Jan 8, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India ? (Jan 14, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Returning Massa broke Formula E deal ? (Jan 9, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Ecclestone doubts Red Bull can win title
Posted by: Admin on Jan 16, 2017 - 06:13 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Ecclestone doubts Red Bull can win title


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Bernie Ecclestone doubts Mercedes can be beaten in 2017.

Many are hoping and expecting that, with the major aerodynamic regulation changes, 2016 runner-up Red Bull can mount a serious title tilt this year.

 

But F1 supremo Ecclestone told the Munich newspaper TZ: "If Red Bull believes they can beat Mercedes with better aerodynamics, I'm not so sure.

"The gap that Mercedes has with the engine is still huge," he insisted.

However, Ecclestone does fully support Red Bull's young sensation Max Verstappen, despite the controversy his attacking style has provoked.

"He is a future world champion," said the 86-year-old Briton.

"He tries to win races and is probably better at being on the limit than the others. That's racing," said Ecclestone.

Former Sauber technical boss Willy Rampf agrees with Ecclestone that the pecking order is unlikely to change in 2017.

"From the outside, I got the impression last year that Mercedes only released the developments that were necessary to stay ahead of the others," he told Speed Week.

"They did not show everything that was possible in 2016, and had the opportunity to work on the 2017 regulations from an early stage," added Rampf.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy