2017 F1: Boullier targets top four for McLaren

Posted by: Admin on Jan 16, 2017 - 06:14 AM 2017 F1: Boullier targets top four for McLaren



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!



McLaren is not setting its targets too high for 2017. That is the news from Eric Boullier, the works Honda-powered team's boss.



Some are saying that, after a two year struggle with Honda and political strife, 2017 is finally the season in which the famous British team shines again. But the Spanish newspaper AS quotes Boullier as saying: "Success would be to win. "But I really want to be pragmatic and not set expectations too high. "We were ninth in 2015, sixth last year, so I hope to be among the top four this year. We want to win as soon as possible, but I am dealing with reality," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective