|
Earlier in 2016, the F1 legend had successfully negotiated a lucrative new two-year Mercedes contract for Rosberg.
"At first I thought 'Is he still drunk from the celebrations?'
"Now, I see it with mixed feelings, but I could not have done the same in his situation," Berger told Auto Motor und Sport. "He had the best car, with a great contract, at his age and with his health -- I could never have stopped.
"We'll see if he regrets his retirement or not," the former Ferrari and McLaren driver added.
Bild newspaper has published photos of Rosberg enjoying a relaxing holiday with his wife in Rome.
PaddockTalk Perspective