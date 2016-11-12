F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Roush Fenway Salutes Mark Martins Hall of Fame Career
Posted by: newsla on Jan 17, 2017 - 06:22 AM
NASCAR News
Roush Fenway Salutes Mark Martins Hall of Fame Career
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! For almost two decades there was no more formidable duo in NASCAR than Mark Martin and Jack Roush. This week Roush Fenway Racing will pay tribute to Martin's Hall of Fame career by showcasing a variety of content covering Martin's 19 seasons with the winningest organization in NASCAR history.

 
Martin, who will be officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, won 83 races across NASCAR’s top three National Series and finished runner-up in the Cup Series points standings on four different occasions (1990, 1994, 1998 and 2002), while helping Roush Fenway grow into one of the premier teams in NASCAR. Team owner Jack Roush will officially induct his first NASCAR driver into the Hall during the ceremony that will air live on NBCSN - Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

“The thing that always stood out about Mark was his unmatched drive to win,” said Roush. “Mark became one of the most driven and committed people I’ve ever seen. He put us on the map in NASCAR and certainly no one deserves this honor more. I’m very pleased with the part we played in the success that Mark was able to realize throughout his career and I’ll always be grateful for his determination to succeed and desire to win.”

Throughout the course of the NASCAR Hall of Fame week, fans will be treated to a variety of behind the scenes content, including photos, videos and giveaways that highlight Martin’s almost two-decade tenure at Roush Fenway.

