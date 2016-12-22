Daytona ARCA Test A Success For Gus Dean; Win-Tron Racing

Armed with a brand-new No. 32 GREE Cooling & Heating Products Toyota Camry, Gus Dean and Win-Tron Racing left the open ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards test at Daytona International Speedway this past weekend satisfied.



Plenty satisfied.



During the two-day test, Dean along with crew chief Todd Myers worked to dial their No. 32 GREE Toyota Camry into comfortable conditions both in single car runs and inside the draft.



Posting competitive and top-10 times on both fronts, the team is anxiously waiting to return to the “World Center of Racing” for next month’s ARCA season-opener.



“I’m really excited about how the test went,” said Dean who signed with Win-Tron Racing in December to run for the series championship this season. “Whenever you bring a new car to the race track you never can be sure what to really expect. However, the Win-Tron Racing team worked hard throughout the test and I believe we have a car capable of winning.”



Car owner Kevin Cywinski was equally satisfied with the results from the two-day test at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.



“I really like what I saw from Gus and Todd this weekend,” said Cywinski. “Even though we’ll qualify and spend much of the race in the draft, the two really spent a lot time together working on their communication in both single car and draft runs. I’m hoping that’s a great sign for the future.



“We’re real proud of the car that we brought. Gus seemed real comfortable in it. Timmy and his guys at Performance Vehicle Works (PVW) really busted their tails to bring us probably one of the best superspeedway cars we’ve had in our fleet. We’ll make a few tweaks and look to come back to Daytona in February and see what Gus and Todd can do.”



Poised to make his second start at Daytona in the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 driven by General Tire on Feb. 19, Dean, the Bluffton, S.C. native spent a lot of time in the draft.



The team’s purpose in the multi-car draft was hoping to get an early inkling on who might be the perfect drafting partner, including new teammate Justin Fontaine.



“We worked with a lot of cars this weekend,” added Dean. “Justin did a really good job getting up to speed and getting comfortable in the draft. We wrestled in the draft and we both posted a good lap. There were a lot of good cars down at the test and I expect it to be the same when we come back.



“I can’t wait for the season to get started in our No. 32 GREE Toyota.”



Already committed to proving their focus on Motorsports in 2017, GREE has confirmed an in-car camera for each ARCA Racing Series race televised on either FOX Sports 1 or FOX Sports 2 during the series’ 65th consecutive season beginning with the Lucas Oil 200 from the World Center of Racing at Daytona on Feb. 18.



In seven ARCA Racing Series starts, 21-year-old Dean captured his first career victory in his second career start at Talladega Superspeedway after starting second in Apr. 2016. Overall, Dean has one top-five and three top-10 finishes and has led 21 laps in ARCA competition.



