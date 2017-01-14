F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber ? (Jan 16, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India ? (Jan 14, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: 'Angry' Sainz also 'patient' for future
Posted by: Admin on Jan 17, 2017 - 06:26 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: 'Angry' Sainz also 'patient' for future


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Carlos Sainz has admitted he is "angry" but also "patient", as his career stalls for now at Toro Rosso.

Actually, the Spaniard had a very good 2016 season, but it was his Toro Rosso teammate Max Verstappen who got the call to move into the senior team.

 

Not just that, Sainz got an offer to switch to the Renault works team for 2017, and was also linked with Nico Rosberg's Mercedes seat.

Red Bull would not let him go.

"It's difficult," the 22-year-old told Spain's El Pais newspaper.

"Doing a year in formula one like the one I did is very difficult. That's why I'm angry that I am not moving forward.

"We had a very interesting offer from Renault that in the end was rejected by me as much as it was by Red Bull.

"That's life. If I had done that season in any other year I think I would have got a seat at Red Bull, but now the team is full, they are very happy with the two drivers they have.

"As I said, that's life, and sometimes formula one is difficult to understand. I just have to have patience and it will come," Sainz added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy