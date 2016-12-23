Petty's Garage Announce Custom Petty Packages for Ford F-150 Trucks

Posted by: newsla on Jan 17, 2017 - 06:56 PM Petty's Garage Announce Custom Petty Packages for Ford F-150 Trucks



Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!



If you have ever dreamed of your truck being the king of the road, Petty's Garage is now making that dream come true. Petty's Garage, the high performance automotive shop owned by "The King" Richard Petty, announced their latest custom Petty Packages for Ford F-150 trucks today.



The Garage is now outfitting F-150 trucks with more than a dozen custom components to make your truck stand out above the rest. Customers and dealers can also purchase an exclusive high-performance package for the Ford F-150, equipped with a Whipple supercharger system producing up to 700 horsepower and supported by a three-year, 36,000-mile powertrain warranty.



"We are proud to continue to expand our relationship with the Ford Motor Company and announce our special 'Petty Packages' to the popular Ford F-150 truck line," said Russ Stellfox, Chief Executive Officer, Petty's Garage. "We believe these custom packages will complement and enhance the premier features of the Ford F-150, making the Petty's Garage Ford F-150 one of the most desired and unique performance trucks on the road today. The 700 horsepower supercharged model will also make it one of the most powerful on the market."



Backed by Petty's approval, Petty's Garage will equip the truck body with new features including a custom hood, a grill with clearance lights, fender flares, and more, all sitting on 33" General Tire Grabber all terrain tires.



Petty's Garage will modify the suspension of the truck with industry-leading riding features, such as a FOX 2.0 coilover suspension and FOX rear shocks. Under the truck, a Magnaflow cat-back stainless steel exhaust will give the truck the sound you desire.



Sparing no details, Petty's Garage has added custom interior features such as embroidered headrests and floor mats, along with a dash signed by Petty. Additional options will include leather interior and AMP electric side rails.



PaddockTalk Perspective



