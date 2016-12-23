F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)
· NASCAR Summit kicks off 2017 season, long before Daytona Speedweeks (Jan 10, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber ? (Jan 16, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India ? (Jan 14, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
More Rumors!
TMS To Open Infield For Daytona 500 Watching Party
Posted by: newsla on Jan 17, 2017 - 06:56 PM
Tidbits
TMS To Open Infield For Daytona 500 Watching Party


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

NASCAR fans excited to kick off the season but unable to attend the Daytona 500 can grab the next best seat - watching the race on the "World's Largest TV" for free.

 
Texas Motor Speedway will open its gates for the annual Daytona 500 Watching Party where fans can camp or tailgate inside the speedway and watch the racing action from Daytona Beach, Fla., on "Big Hoss" - the 12-story tall, high-definition TV located on the backstretch.

The two-day event, which is free and open to the public, begins when the gates to the South Tunnel open on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. CT for those looking to camp overnight as well as tailgaters interested in watching the season-opening XFINTIY Series Powershares QQQ 300 beginning at 2:30 p.m. The weekend culminates with the running of the 59th Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 26, beginning at 1 p.m.

Fans interested in camping or tailgating must RSVP at www.texasmotorspeedway.com/DaytonaRSVP before Monday, Feb. 20.

The Daytona 500 Watching Party weekend highlights include:
• Fans can even ensure they have the best seat and camping spot available when NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway for April's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 and November's AAA Texas 500 as well as June's Rainguard Water Sealers 600 INDYCAR race by taking a tour and making their selection in person.
• Live musical entertainment following Saturday's XFINITY Series race as well as the comedy classic "Stroker Ace" shown on "Big Hoss" later that evening.
• A two-day cornhole tournament officiated by the Texas Cornhole League that includes a grand prize of two $100 O'Reilly Auto Parts gift cards.


PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Tidbits:

 
Related links
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· More about Tidbits

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy