Daniel Defense Partners with Richard Childress Racing No. 3 XFINITY Series Team

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has partnered with Daniel Defense, a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, rail systems, and accessories, to be primary sponsor of the No. 3 NASCAR XFINITY Series team for select races during the 2017 season.



This partnership marks Daniel Defense's first venture in NASCAR. The company's signature black-and-gold logo was unveiled on the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro today at the annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas.



"We're pleased to welcome Daniel Defense to our family of partners at RCR," said Chairman and CEO, Richard Childress. "I've gotten to know the Daniel family over the past few years and am glad we could forge a partnership to help Daniel Defense grow its brand in the firearm industry."



Based in Black Creek, Georgia, Daniel Defense was founded by Marty Daniel when he began building rails and accessories for AR-15 rifles. The company has since grown to be a national manufacturer of firearms and accessories. Daniel and Childress became friends through Childress' involvement with the National Rifle Association.



"Richard Childress is a proven winner and a staunch defender of our Second Amendment rights, two things that are important to me personally and reflect the culture of Daniel Defense," said Daniel Defense President and CEO Marty Daniel. "Teaming up with Richard Childress Racing was a natural fit, and I'm sure it will open up many exciting opportunities for both Daniel Defense and RCR."



The No. 3 Daniel Defense Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Ty Dillon and another TBA driver for select races. Dillon, who has competed in the XFINITY Series full time in each of the last three seasons, will race select NXS races in 2017 while also competing full time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Dillon, the youngest grandson of Childress, finished fifth in the NXS standings in 2016.



