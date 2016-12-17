F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Hunt Brothers Pizza Continues Partnership with JR Motorsports
Posted by: newsla on Jan 17, 2017 - 06:57 PM
NASCAR News
Hunt Brothers Pizza Continues Partnership with JR Motorsports


JR Motorsports and Hunt Brothers Pizza have extended their partnership with a multi-year deal, as the brand joins Elliott Sadler and the No. 1 team as primary sponsor for two NASCAR Xfinity Series races in each of the next two seasons. In 2017, Sadler will drive the Hunt Brothers Pizza Chevrolet Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 4) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 21).

 
“Hunt Brothers Pizza has been a great partner of mine for many years and a great supporter of JRM,” Sadler said. “As an owner of several Hunt Brothers Pizza locations, it’s awesome to sport their colors again in 2017. I live off of pepperoni pizza, so this is a natural fit for us to reunite once again on the track.”

A JRM partner since 2014, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. It’s a familiar partner for Sadler, who previously drove a Hunt Brothers Pizza-branded entry in 2011 and 2012, earning a NXS victory with the brand at Chicagoland Speedway (2012).

“We are excited to continue our partnership with JRM while supporting Elliott in the Xfinity series,” said Keith Solsvig, vice president of marketing, Hunt Brothers Pizza. “We value Elliott as a brand ambassador and partner, both on and off of the track and are grateful for his continued loyalty to Hunt Brothers Pizza.”

Additionally, Kevin Meendering will return as crew chief for Sadler and the No. 1 team. In 2016, the Meendering and Sadler pairing produced three wins and a runner-up finish in the NXS championship. The season also included a career-best 29 top-10 finishes for Sadler.



PaddockTalk Perspective


