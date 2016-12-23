Heartland Environmental Associates joins Andretti Short Track

Andretti Autosport Short Track program is pleased to announce partnership with Heartland Environmental Associates for the 2017 season. Heartland Environmental Associates provides a wide range of services including: environmental due diligence property transaction evaluation, Brownfields redevelopment management, emergency response plans, risk assessment and management, and toxicology evaluation. They are the premier partner in environmental consulting services and continually work to meet the environmental needs of their clients.



"Heartland Environmental Associates brings the perfect opportunity for our team to grow into a unique business sector," said Andretti. "We welcome the Heartland Environmental Associates to our team and thank them for their support. We look forward to taking them to the winner's circle!"



Heartland Environmental Associates is a newcomer to the racing scene. With the advent of this sponsorship, Andretti Short Track welcomes this opportunity to expand on our family of partners.



"Although racing is new to our company, being based in Indiana makes it a natural fit," said Nivas Vijay, Senior Project Manager. "It is a way for us to align our brand with a great family and organization."



This season, Andretti Short Track has proven to be the premier sprint car program in the Midwest. Jarett, the 2016 Lawrenceburg Speedway Sprint Car Champion, will compete in nearly 75 total events this season.



Jarett, grandson of Aldo and son of John Andretti, has championships in go-karts, the USAC Eastern Ignite Pavement Midget Series, and Lawrenceburg Sprint Car Series. He has also won Rookie of The Year honors at the Oswego Speedway in the supermodified class in addition to the USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of The Year. Jarett is an honors graduate of North Carolina State University. He now lives in Indianapolis.





