2017 F1: Liberty still seeking FIA green light
Posted by: Admin on Jan 18, 2017 - 06:25 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Liberty still seeking FIA green light


Only one hurdle remains as F1's new owner Liberty Media looks to complete its buyout of the sport.

This week, Liberty's shareholders got together in Colorado to vote on the F1 acquisition, the company headed by US media tycoon John Malone confirmed in a statement.

 

It said shareholders duly "approved" the purchase, including an official change of name to "Formula One Group".

Liberty said: "The closing of the acquisition remains conditioned upon approval from the FIA, the governing body of formula one."

The company said that approval is likely "before the end of the first quarter in 2017".



