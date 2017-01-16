F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)
· XFINITY champion Suarez promoted to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Jan 11, 2017)
· Edwards steps away from full-time NASCAR racing (Jan 11, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber ? (Jan 16, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India ? (Jan 14, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Lowe could become Williams boss ? (Jan 10, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Lauda 'tension' gone after Bottas signing
Posted by: Admin on Jan 18, 2017 - 06:26 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Lauda 'tension' gone after Bottas signing


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

Niki Lauda says he feels relaxed now that Valtteri Bottas has been signed up for 2017.

Earlier, the F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman sounded almost angry that Rosberg had left the world champions in the lurch by quitting after winning his title.

 

"My tension, which had resulted from the withdrawal of Nico, has completely disappeared," Lauda told the German broadcaster RTL.

"Bottas is the best man for the job."

Mercedes had briefly looked into trying to secure a top driver to pair with Lewis Hamilton, and also considered promoting its junior Pascal Wehrlein.

Lauda explained: "Experience and speed were the reasons we signed Bottas. I believe he can drive as fast as Nico. I believe he can win the world championship."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy