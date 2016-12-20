F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Advance Auto Parts To Serve As Entitlement Partner For The Clash
Posted by: newsla on Jan 18, 2017 - 05:31 PM
NASCAR News
Advance Auto Parts To Serve As Entitlement Partner For The Clash
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! Daytona International Speedway will rekindle one of its fan-favorite traditions next month in partnership with Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America. The Advance Auto Parts Clash will open the 2017 NASCAR season under the lights on the evening of Feb. 18, featuring an elite field of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers in a 75-lap sprint.

 
The annual all-star event was first held in 1979, originally known as the Busch Clash. A number of name changes ensued over the years, but now the once-iconic label is back.

“The Clash was a classic race name, one that truly resonated with our fans,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “It evokes the rich history of both NASCAR and our facility. We are honored to have Advance Auto Parts – a company that resonates with our current fans – join us as we bring the name back to our Speedweeks schedule. We’re coming full-circle for this event, honoring our past while also looking to the future.”

In addition to the race entitlement, Advance Auto Parts will also serve as the Official Auto Parts Store of DIS.

"Advance Auto Parts is proud partner with Daytona International Speedway to kick off the 2017 NASCAR season," said Advance Auto Parts Marketing and Sponsorships Manager Matt Davis. "Daytona is the birthplace of NASCAR and we couldn’t be more excited to be the official auto parts of Daytona International Speedway and entitlement sponsor of the Advance Auto Parts Clash."

The 75-lap/187.5-mile race will be split into two segments, separated by a mandatory caution period at Lap 25. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8 p.m. ET.

Recently-crowned seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will be part of the field that meets exclusive criteria: 2016 pole winners, former Clash champions, former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2016 and Chase drivers from 2016 are eligible.

