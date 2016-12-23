PBM Team Up With WIX Racing For 2017

Defending MCE British Superbike Champions, Paul Bird Motorsport, will be teaming up with a Liveryrenowned name in the world of motor racing for the 2017 season having recently concluded a deal with WIX Filters, under the WIX Racing umbrella.



The global company currently backs Ciceley Motorsport’s Adam Morgan in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship and the Northamptonshire-based operation is expanding their involvement to assisting Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne and Glenn Irwin aboard the factory-backed Be Wiser Ducati Panigales for Cumbria-based PBM.





The deal is part of a strategic plan to increase the WIX Filters brand across multiple high level motorsport platforms in the UK and sees their first venture in to British Superbikes alongside the most successful team in BSB history, with Londoner Byrne and team owner Paul Bird having secured five British Superbike titles each as well as numerous other successes.



Also enjoying the support of WIX Racing in 2017 will be Penrith-born Frank Bird, who this season is contesting the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Championship for Fortec Motorsport. The 17 year old, who enjoyed success at the final round of the series in 2016, will contest ten rounds throughout Europe including at Silverstone on 12/14 May.



Anton Spires, Marketing Manager WIX Filters: "We are extremely happy to be supporting Paul Bird Motorsport in the MCE British Superbike Championship in 2017. Our plan this year and going forward is to bring the WIX Filters brand to different high level championships and with the experience and success both PBM and Shakey Byrne have, we couldn’t be with a better outfit. Our support of Frank in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Championship enhances the WIX Racing team portfolio this year, and for the first time we are now supporting teams/drivers in Closed Wheel, Open Wheel and Superbike championships. We look forward to the season with huge excitement."



Paul Bird, Team Owner: "We are delighted to welcome WIX Racing on board and are looking forward to a very successful partnership. The brand fits perfectly with our team’s profile in BSB and we are confident we can add to the success they have already achieved with Ciceley Motorsport and Adam Morgan on four wheels. My son Frank will also be representing WIX Racing in Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 in 2017 which will add to the prestige and exposure too."



