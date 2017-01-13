WRC Promoter confirms partnership with OneBet

WRC Promoter has signed a multi-year contract with OneBet to become the first Official Sports Betting Partner of the FIA World Rally Championship.



From next month’s Rally Sweden (9 - 12 February), WRC fans can add to their enjoyment of the world’s toughest motorsport series for production-based cars with a wide range of betting opportunities at www.onebet.com.



OneBet will offer pool, odds and live betting as well as providing exclusive content and expert tips to add to the excitement of the new-era WRC, which begins on Thursday (19 January) at Rallye Monte-Carlo.





Fans can bet via computer, tablet and smart phone before and during rallies, taking advantage of OneBet’s cutting-edge technology for easy-to-use betting.



OneBet managing director Morten Østberg said the new service would further boost the attraction of the WRC.



"WRC is one of the world’s most charismatic sports. It thrills hundreds of millions of fans via television, online and social media and it generates an incredible amount of data from which we can tailor our betting opportunities," he said.



"OneBet is delighted to work closely with WRC and to bring a new form or fun and participation to rally fans. We will enhance the championship’s continuously growing digital entertainment with the joy of betting - One Bet and WRC are natural partners.



"It’s all about the rush!" he added.



WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla said the partnership would offer an additional service to benefit fans.



"Our WRC strategy is to make the championship available to fans whenever, wherever, and however they want. Our partnership with OneBet provides yet another way in which they can be part of our sport," he explained.



"The team behind OneBet is highly experienced in WRC. This new offer means fans can marry support for their favourite driver or team with the excitement of betting."



Bigger, more powerful and more aggressive looking World Rally Cars have made the 2017 WRC season one of the most eagerly-awaited in years. The 13-round series spans four continents before the finale in Australia in November.



