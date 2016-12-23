F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Gaunt Brothers Racing to Compete in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Triad Racing Technologies president Marty Gaunt, will return to NASCAR competition in 2017. Participating in four restrictor plate races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, GBR's select schedule begins with the 59th running of the Daytona 500, when D.J. Kennington will take the wheel of the team's Toyota Camry.

 
"With the recent unveiling of the 2018 Toyota Camry, we feel that now is the right time to return to the racetrack," said Gaunt, whose Triad engines powered five championship-winning Toyota drivers and contributed to multiple manufacturer championships at the NASCAR national level.

"We're going to provide a concentrated effort this season at tracks on which we can immediately adapt and compete."

Gaunt Brothers Racing previously competed in what is now the NASCAR Pinty's Series in 2011. Prior to purchasing Triad and forming GBR, Gaunt served in leadership roles with Team Penske, Red Horse Racing and Red Bull Racing.

GBR is fielding the Toyota Camry in partnership with longtime Triad client RAB Racing, led by Robby Benton. RAB Racing will partner in supplying cars, shop space and technical support to the GBR effort.

"There are a lot of great things happening with the sport right now and we feel fortunate to continue our relationship with Marty, Triad and Toyota, starting with this attempt at the Daytona 500," said Benton.

"Our aspirations will be no small task, but we know what we need to do to position ourselves to make this a successful effort. We'll transition over to the Daytona 500 after competing in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona with our sports car program later this month."

Kennington, hailing from St. Thomas, Ontario, is a two-time NASCAR Pinty's Series champion and 19-time Pinty's Series race winner. He has made 56 career starts in NASCAR's three national divisions, including his Cup Series debut last fall at Phoenix International Raceway.

Kennington's longtime partner, Castrol (Wakefield Canada) and British Columbia-based Lordco Auto Parts will co-sponsor the Toyota Camry in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 26.

"As the Daytona 500 is called 'The Great American Race,' our team will be considered the 'Great Canadian Invasion,'" joked Kennington. "I'm definitely ready to take this on. I'm excited to be running the first race with Monster Energy as the series sponsor, and I love how the program came together with Castrol, Lordco and the Gaunts."

The remaining events for GBR, for which the driver will be announced at a later date, include Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, May 7, Daytona on Saturday, July 1 and Talladega on Sunday, Oct. 15.

