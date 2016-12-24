F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber ? (Jan 16, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India ? (Jan 14, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
More Rumors!
Official Grand Opening, Unveiling of Robert E. Petersen Theatre Set for Feb. 17
Posted by: newsla on Jan 19, 2017 - 06:06 AM
Tidbits
Official Grand Opening, Unveiling of Robert E. Petersen Theatre Set for Feb. 17
Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! Many of racing’s greatest names will be on hand at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s (MSHFA) official grand opening at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

 
The event, which is open to the public, is set to begin at 7:45 p.m. with veteran NASCAR on Fox personality Mike Joy to serve as the Master of Ceremonies. MSHFA inductees Bobby Allison, Richard Childress, Tom D’Eath, Hurley Haywood, Rusty Wallace and Humpy Wheeler are among the expected attendees.

As part of the long-awaited evening, the MSHFA will have a formal ribbon-cutting. It also will unveil and dedicate the new Robert E. Petersen Theatre, an impressive showpiece in the hall, which is located in Daytona International Speedway’s Ticket and Tours Building. The MSHFA moved to Daytona Beach last year from Novi, Michigan. In advance of the Official Grand Opening, the MSHFA has been open to Speedway tour visitors since last July.

“The racing immortals who will be with us on Feb. 17 will help us usher in a new era for the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America,” said MSHFA President Ron Watson. “The compelling stories of all of our inductees – our ‘Heroes of Horsepower’ – collectively form the foundation of our new facility. Combine those individual histories with our many classic racing vehicles and our other exhibits, and you have a hall of fame that is truly a ‘must-see.’”

Tickets for the event are $200 and can be reserved by visiting mshf.com or calling 386.681.6843. The evening will include a strolling banquet dinner, a premium open bar and the opportunity to meet some of the greatest names in the history of motorsports.

The 29th Annual MSHFA Induction Ceremony will be held in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, June 28. The 2017 class of inductees will be announced on Jan. 26 at Daytona International Speedway during the Rolex 24 At Daytona event week.


PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Tidbits:

 
Related links
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· More about Tidbits

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy