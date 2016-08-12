F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)

· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber ? (Jan 16, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India ? (Jan 14, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
F1 teams are backing away from new owner Liberty's offer of shares in the sport they compete in.

We have reported that Liberty is offering up to 20pc of the sport's commercial rights to the teams on favourable terms, although the stake would not include voting rights.

 

The teams have until the end of January to decide.

"I honestly don't know if I should buy shares," Red Bull and Toro Rosso team owner Dietrich Mateschitz told Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper this week.

Michael Schmidt, the respected correspondent for Auto Motor und Sport, now reveals that F1 teams expressed "little interest" in buying shares as the Strategy Group and F1 Commission met in Geneva on Wednesday.

A source at one top team said: "Without influence on the future direction and marketing of formula one, purchasing shares is not very attractive for us."



