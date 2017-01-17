F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Stroll happy Massa replacing Bottas
Posted by: Admin on Jan 19, 2017 - 06:10 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Stroll happy Massa replacing Bottas


2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year.

Earlier, the 18-year-old Canadian was set to be paired with Valtteri Bottas at Williams, but the Finn has switched to Mercedes.

 

"I'm sure many fans are happy to see Felipe return," Stroll told Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.

"We have been cooperating for a long time -- ever since I become a Williams development driver."

Indeed, it is believed that when Bottas was negotiating to leave Williams, Stroll's influential billionaire Lawrence intervened to ensure Massa would replace him.

"It's the perfect solution," Lance Stroll said. "He is the perfect replacement for Valtteri.

"But for me, his return to the team doesn't change anything -- I still have to cope with the same challenges as before."



