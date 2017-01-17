|
"Personally, I was disappointed in Magnussen, for his performances and his behaviour," the Frenchman told Auto Hebdo magazine.
"Kevin is a talented driver, but he lacks discipline. Also, he tries all too often to make excuses."
When asked about those disparaging remarks, Magnussen said during a visit to Haas' F1 headquarters: "I will not comment on Cyril's opinions at all."
Asked by the Danish newspaper BT if he really wants to leave Abiteboul's claims unchallenged, Magnussen insisted: "Yes, I can do that.
"I don't think it will do any good to talk about it. But it's clear that I am surprised. And disappointed," the 24-year-old added.
For Magnussen, the comments are actually an unfortunate pattern, as following his departure from McLaren he was similarly criticised by Ron Dennis.
"Yes, I can see that. But what should I do?" Magnussen responded.
Asked if his former teams might both be guilty of pointing fingers rather than acknowledging their own shortcomings, he concluded: "It could be something like that."
