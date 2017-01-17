F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber ? (Jan 16, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India ? (Jan 14, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
2017 F1: Magnussen 'disappointed' with Renault criticism
Posted by: Admin on Jan 19, 2017 - 06:12 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Magnussen 'disappointed' with Renault criticism


Kevin Magnussen says he was "disappointed" to hear about his former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul's recent parting shot.

Last week, as the Danish driver heads to Haas for 2017, his former Renault chief Abiteboul said Magnussen "stood still" last year.

 

"Personally, I was disappointed in Magnussen, for his performances and his behaviour," the Frenchman told Auto Hebdo magazine.

"Kevin is a talented driver, but he lacks discipline. Also, he tries all too often to make excuses."

When asked about those disparaging remarks, Magnussen said during a visit to Haas' F1 headquarters: "I will not comment on Cyril's opinions at all."

Asked by the Danish newspaper BT if he really wants to leave Abiteboul's claims unchallenged, Magnussen insisted: "Yes, I can do that.

"I don't think it will do any good to talk about it. But it's clear that I am surprised. And disappointed," the 24-year-old added.

For Magnussen, the comments are actually an unfortunate pattern, as following his departure from McLaren he was similarly criticised by Ron Dennis.

"Yes, I can see that. But what should I do?" Magnussen responded.

Asked if his former teams might both be guilty of pointing fingers rather than acknowledging their own shortcomings, he concluded: "It could be something like that."



