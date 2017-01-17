2017 F1: Magnussen 'disappointed' with Renault criticism

Kevin Magnussen says he was "disappointed" to hear about his former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul's recent parting shot. Last week, as the Danish driver heads to Haas for 2017, his former Renault chief Abiteboul said Magnussen "stood still" last year.



"Personally, I was disappointed in Magnussen, for his performances and his behaviour," the Frenchman told Auto Hebdo magazine. "Kevin is a talented driver, but he lacks discipline. Also, he tries all too often to make excuses." When asked about those disparaging remarks, Magnussen said during a visit to Haas' F1 headquarters: "I will not comment on Cyril's opinions at all." Asked by the Danish newspaper BT if he really wants to leave Abiteboul's claims unchallenged, Magnussen insisted: "Yes, I can do that. "I don't think it will do any good to talk about it. But it's clear that I am surprised. And disappointed," the 24-year-old added. For Magnussen, the comments are actually an unfortunate pattern, as following his departure from McLaren he was similarly criticised by Ron Dennis. "Yes, I can see that. But what should I do?" Magnussen responded. Asked if his former teams might both be guilty of pointing fingers rather than acknowledging their own shortcomings, he concluded: "It could be something like that."



