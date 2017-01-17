F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)
· Daniel Suarez: Promoted earlier than expected - but not too soon (Jan 11, 2017)

· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber ? (Jan 16, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Haas blocks early F1 payment for Force India ? (Jan 14, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Schumacher loses two more sponsors ? (Jan 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren to launch car on February 19 ? (Jan 12, 2017)
2017 F1: GP2 champion Gasly heads to Japan
Posted by: Admin on Jan 19, 2017 - 06:12 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: GP2 champion Gasly heads to Japan


Reigning GP2 champion will keep his skills sharp this year in Japan's top tier of open wheel racing.

Just like his GP2 champion predecessor Stoffel Vandoorne last year, it has emerged that Frenchman Gasly, 20, will race in the Super Formula series in 2017.

 

Red Bull junior Gasly had hoped to move into F1 this year with Toro Rosso, and now says of his forthcoming Japanese foray: "It's all going to be very different.

"I have no experience with the car or the tracks and I know that the Japanese culture, philosophy, way of working, just about everything is different.

"It's a fantastic new challenge and I love that," Gasly added.

Days ago, Red Bull mogul Dietrich Mateschitz told the Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten that he has confidence in his energy drink company's full F1 lineup.

"Pierre Gasly will work as a junior substitute driver and do a lot in the simulator," said the billionaire.



