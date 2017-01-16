Rob Morgan, Jack Baldwin Join Jim Jordan As World Challenge Class Managers

Veteran Racers Rob Morgan, Jack Baldwin Join Jim Jordan As Pirelli World Challenge Class Managers

WC Vision, producer of Pirelli World Challenge, has announced the addition of two experienced and knowledgeable former racers to its staff with the addition of Rob Morgan and Jack Baldwin. Morgan and Baldwin will be joining Jim Jordan as Class Managers.



Morgan, a longtime motorsports executive, will be the GT Class Manager for Pirelli World Challenge with Baldwin, a five-time sports car series champion, as the GTS Class Manager. They join Jordan, who was brought on board late last year as the TC Class Manager.



With the continued growth of the Pirelli World Challenge GT production-based road racing series, WC Vision President and CEO Greg Gill expressed the series’ desire to expand its organization to allow the three Class Managers to support the series’ teams, drivers, auto manufacturers and sponsors.



“After the additions to (PWC Vice President of Competition) Marcus Haselgrove's Competition and Technical department, we felt the next step was to offer greater business and marketing support to our competitors,” said Gill. “We are pleased to have three very experienced motorsports executives. We looked for individuals who understood the business of racing, and who could in turn help our teams, drivers and partners achieve their goals within the Series.”



Morgan, a University of Arkansas graduate, began his motorsports career working for his father's (Charles Morgan) IMSA, SCCA and Trans-Am teams in the 1980s. Rob began his own driving career in the IMSA Firehawk Series and went on to compete in IMSA GTO and GTS divisions as well the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He later transitioned into the team ownership role and created TruSpeed Autosport in 2001. Morgan’s team also captured the 2011 PWC GT championship with Patrick Long at the wheel.



Baldwin, one of the legends of American sports car racing, has driven a variety of sports cars and won five professional titles and 39 major pro races in his illustrious career. In addition, Jack scored victories at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and the prestigious 12 Hours of Sebring. He also competed in the International Race of Champions (IROC) and the NASCAR Busch Series. Most recently, Baldwin competed in the PWC GTS division for GTSport Racing, winning eight races.



Jordan, a manufacturer motorsports executive for over 25 years, has served nearly every aspect of the racing industry during his career including driver, team owner, brand marketing, media relations and team strategist. In recent years, Jim worked with the Dempsey Racing operation in IMSA and WEC competition. In addition to his TC management role, Jordan also serves as manager of business development for the Pirelli World Challenge.



Dorsey Schroeder, a multi-time racing champion, returns to the Pirelli World Challenge in 2017 as Race Director, while Peter Roberts continues as Chief Steward and Brian Till as Driver Steward.



The Pirelli World Challenge season opens March 10-12 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, as a doubleheader weekend for the GT/GTA/GT Cup and GTS classes. In addition, the Verizon IndyCar Series also begins its 2017 season at St. Petersburg.



