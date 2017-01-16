Richard Childress Racing Debuts Retrospective Video Series In Advance of Richard Childress Induction into NASCAR Hall of Fame

In honor of Richard Childress' upcoming induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has rolled out a digital video series highlighting milestones throughout his illustrious career. Entitled 'Richard Childress: A Career of Firsts,' the series features Richard Childress himself recounting significant 'firsts' from his long career in motorsports, from the first race car he purchased to the first time he took grandsons Austin and Ty Dillon to drive at a racetrack. RCR has partnered with Chevrolet for the video series.



"I was thrilled to work on a project like this with such a longstanding partner as Chevrolet," said Childress. "This video series has been a unique trip down memory lane. I really hope NASCAR fans and RCR employees enjoy the stories as much as I have enjoyed the adventure over the last 48 years."



The retrospective video series is featured on RCR's newly-relaunched website, for which they partnered with NASCAR Digital Media (NDM) in the second half of 2016 to develop. The new website will support RCR's focus on producing and distributing original content and give visitors an improved overall digital experience.



"Our digital efforts and original content have become a major focus for RCR and many of our partners over the past few years," said Ben Schlosser, Chief Marketing Officer of RCR. "How better to celebrate Richard's induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and launch our new website than to have Richard tell the stories about his "firsts" over his amazing career? The website designed and built by NDM allows RCR to fully showcase this type of engaging content."



