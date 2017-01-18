F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· From small beginnings, Rick Hendrick reached pinnacle of success in business and NASCAR (Jan 19, 2017)
· Stock Car racing's nice guy champion, Emmy-winning broadcaster Benny Parsons enters NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jan 18, 2017)
· Formula One Sold! WMSC approves sale Commercial Rights of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Liberty Media Corporation (Jan 18, 2017)
· IndyCar Announces Multiyear Contract Extension With Firestone (Jan 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1 Q&A: Williams Driver Felipe Massa (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Valtteri Bottas joins Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for 2017 (Jan 16, 2017)
· It's Official! Felipe Massa To Replace Valtteri Bottas For 2017 Season (Jan 16, 2017)
· Mark Martin's Fitness Regimen Redefined The NASCAR Athlete And Prolonged A Winning Career (Jan 12, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Silverstone 'will drop' British GP ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 teams back away from buying shares ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout ? (Jan 19, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Honda in talks with Sauber over 2018 ? (Jan 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Wehrlein 'delighted' to join Sauber ? (Jan 16, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Manor asks to race 2016 car this year
Posted by: Admin on Jan 20, 2017 - 06:25 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Manor asks to race 2016 car this year


Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017!

If Manor finds an eleventh-hour saviour, the embattled backmarker team would have to race its 2016 car early this season.

That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, as Manor reportedly enters its final 10 days before administrators move to close down the team.

 

"One month before testing, no investor has been found yet," reports Tobias Gruner.

"We hear that Renault and Toro Rosso have already taken some Manor employees under contract.

"In order to buy some time, Manor has now asked the FIA for help," he revealed.

Auto Motor und Sport said an Asian consortium and American Tavo Hellmund may be interested in buying Manor, but no deal is done.

So for now, the team's British headquarters are quiet, even though rival teams are busily preparing their radically different cars for the new 2017 rules.

Gruner continued: "Even if an investor is found, the racing operation cannot start again immediately. To have more time for a last-minute sale, the team has asked the FIA if it can use its old (2016) car in the first three races."

The report said the move would require the consent not only of the FIA but the other ten teams.

"It is clear that a 2016 car will have no chance of the 107pc qualifying rule against the faster 2017 cars," Gruner concluded.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy