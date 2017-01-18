F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 F1: Bottas takes sponsor to Mercedes
Posted by: Admin on Jan 20, 2017 - 06:25 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Bottas takes sponsor to Mercedes


Valtteri Bottas is taking a personal sponsor with him from Williams to Mercedes.

Throughout his career, the 27-year-old has been backed by Finnish industry conglomerate Wirhuri, which had prominent signage on Williams' livery.

 

But now that Bottas is moving, the Finnish broadcaster MTV has revealed that Wirhuri is changing camps too.

The report said Wihuri has signed a one-year sponsorship deal with Mercedes, in line with Bottas' new contract.

A Wihuri spokesperson said "everything worked well" with the now concluding partnership between the company and Williams.



