2017 Daytona 24: Mann, Rigon, Pier Guidi, Mediani and Mastronardi with Ferrari 488

Peter Mann, Davide Rigon, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Maurizio Mediani and Rino Mastronardi will race in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, January 28th and 29th, at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GTD entered by Spirit of Race and sponsored by Hublot once again.



This very strong line up has real potential and is aiming for victory in the GTD category.



Peter Mann - a regular in endurance races and the 2014 Blancpain Endurance Series Am Class Champion - returns to the 24 hours of Daytona after his numerous participations in both Le Mans and Spa 24 hours.



"At Daytona, I will be again at the wheel of a Ferrari racing car with an amazing group of teammates", Peter Mann says. "Thanks to our team, which is a wonderful family, we can aim for the first step on podium which would be an amazing achievement for all of us as this is such a legendary race."



